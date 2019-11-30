Stevens, Watkins help Penn St. beat Syracuse 85-64

NEW YORK (AP) — Lamar Stevens scored 20 points and Mike Watkins had a double-double to lead Penn State to an 85-64 win over Syracuse in the consolation game of the NIT Season Tip-Off on Friday.

Watkins finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds — 10 offensive. Myreon Jones had 16 points, Curtis Jones added 14 off the bench, and Seth Lundy scored 10 for Penn State (6-1).

Elijah Hughes led the Orange (4-3) with 19 points and Buddy Boeheim scored 14. Quincy Guerrier had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Marek Dolezaj added 10 points.

Down by seven points at halftime, the Orange opened the second half with an 8-1 run over the first 2 ½ minutes, capped by Hughes’ break-away two-handed jam to tie the game 35-all.

Following Hughes’ dunk, the Nittany Lions outscored Syracuse 24-16 to go up 59-52 with under seven minutes to play.

Minutes later, Lundy drilled a right side 3 as the shot clock expired to extend the lead to 66-56, and Jones’ fade-away, buzzer-beating 3 with seconds left gave Penn State its margin of victory.

Penn State forward Lamar Stevens (11) shoots as Syracuse forward Elijah Hughes (33) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the consolation round of the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in New York. Penn State won 85-64. less Penn State forward Lamar Stevens (11) shoots as Syracuse forward Elijah Hughes (33) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the consolation round of the NIT Season Tip-Off ... more Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Stevens, Watkins help Penn St. beat Syracuse 85-64 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

Syracuse’s frontcourt starters Marek Dolezaj and Bourama Sidibe battled foul trouble. Sidibe fouled out with 6:58 left in the second half, and Dolezaj fouled out with 1:28 left.

The Orange missed 11 free throws and made just 6 of 24 from 3-point range.

It was 106th meeting between the Big 10 and ACC programs, but just the first since Jan. 25, 1982.

BIG PICTURE:

Penn State: Following a loss to Ole Miss on Wednesday, in which Penn State blew a 21-point lead early in the second half, Nittany Lions coach Patrick Chambers publicly challenged his team’s mental toughness. Penn State limited the Orange to 33.3% shooting and outrebounded them 56-29 on Friday.

Syracuse: Coach Jim Boeheim was circumspect after the Orange were routed by Oklahoma State Wednesday night. The Orange have an inexperienced backcourt that is learning on the job. Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard III combined to shoot 6 for 25 from the field, 3 for 14 from 3, and commit five turnovers.

UP NEXT:

Penn State: Hosts Wake Forest Wednesday night in the Big 10/ACC Challenge.

Syracuse: Hosts Iowa Tuesday night in the Big 10/ACC Challenge.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25