Stephen F. Austin 80, Jackson St. 69

Jones 4-6 2-3 10, T.Young 5-15 2-2 14, Evans 4-12 3-4 11, Hunt 5-10 0-0 10, C.Young 5-14 0-0 12, Cook 1-2 4-9 6, Cornelius 0-5 2-2 2, T.Johnson 2-4 0-2 4, Mansel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-68 13-22 69.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason