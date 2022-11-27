Stephen F. Austin 75, UNC-Greensboro 58

Hall 5-9 0-0 12, Cajuste 1-3 1-2 3, Hawkins 5-11 1-3 13, Hayman 1-7 0-0 3, Tezeno 2-6 2-2 6, Antwi-Boasiako 3-4 4-4 10, Jackson-Posey 4-9 0-1 9, Ware 6-9 4-4 17, Armbrester 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 28-62 12-16 75.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason