Stephen F. Austin 103, Paul Quinn 40

Bensalah 4-6 0-2 8, Hart 5-12 4-5 15, Shaw 3-5 0-0 6, Tynes 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 1-2 0-0 3, Thompson 0-3 0-0 0, Mingo 1-4 0-0 3, Goodwin 0-4 0-0 0, Davis 0-4 3-4 3, Scaife 0-0 0-2 0, Joseph 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 15-43 7-14 40.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason