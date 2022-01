Foran took part in the SCC Girls Developmental Meet #2 at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven on Jan. 3.

Ava Steigbiegel was second in the pole vault at 8-06 feet.

Steigbiegel placed sixth in the 55-meter dash with a time of 8.06. The senior was followed by freshman Lila Tarczali who placed 75th in 8.92. Sophomore Emily Marruottolo ran a 9.05, sophomore Erin Schmitt 9.08, junior Kylee Payne 9.10, junior Visaily Martinez-Cruz 9.15, and freshman Gabriella Gallardo 9.15.

Martinez-Cruz, Cameron Lefebvre, Alexandria Regan and Arezoo Ghazagh placed 12th in the 1600-sprint medley relay (5:09.88).

Freshman Ava Jaquez-Munro’s time of 11.31 in the 55-meter hurdles was good for 17th place. Tarczali ran 12.14 and Martinez-Cruz 12.85.

Payne’s shot put of 23-02.25 was good for 11th. Steigbiegel threw 19-09, Tuana Gonul 19-02, Olivia Salai 19-01, and Sophie Hofmeister 11-04.

Senior Carly Zieman ran a 9.26 to lead the Lions in the 55-meter dash. Salai finished in 9.46, and sophomore Elizabeth Tran in 10.25.

Schmitt was tops in the 300-meter with a time of 55.25. Emily Marruottolo ran 55.36, Gallardo 56.14, Zieman 57.41, and Tran 1:08.27.

Nora Hayes legged out a 26th-place finish in the 1600-meter run in 6:33.24. Senior Quincy Ercanbrack followed her sophomore teammate in 7:10.23. Regan ran a 7:47.75.

Tarczali, Payne, Alexa Malerba and Ercanbrack were 12th in the 1600-spring medley relay (5:53.23).

