Steelers living out purgatory promised by salary-cap crunch WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer Nov. 29, 2021 Updated: Nov. 29, 2021 2:32 p.m.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers took a flyer on Mike Hilton five years ago, and the undersized cornerback repaid their faith by becoming one of the most versatile defensive backs in the NFL, a relentless 5-foot-9 tornado who maximized every last ounce of his talent.
A talent that ultimately became too expensive to keep.