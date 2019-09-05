Steady improvement will bring with it success

Foran High head coach Julie Johnson knows what it takes for a team to be successful.

“It doesn’t matter how many hitters you have, if you can serve the ball or pass the ball you are in trouble,” she said. “Our players have worked hard to improve on these areas.”

The Lions went 5-15 last year.

“We have seven seniors returning and I’ve seen so much improvement,” said Johnson, who is assisted by Jessica Hoffer and Sage Esposito.

“It’s good to see that what we ask of them carried over to the offseason — look for a way to better your play because that is what each of these girls is capable of doing.

“Those seniors (Isabelle Messore, Alexis Mendillo, Briana Brassell, Bridget Collins, Marguerite Collette, Corina Massey and Jessica Sanders) are a team strength because they have not only stepped up in all levels of their own play but are leaders as well.

“Briana Brassell is a three-year starter for us, and she will be our middle hitter. Every year she has improved.

“Isabelle Messore and junior Madison DeBiase are competing for the setter position. They work well together. We want to get them each as many repetitions as possible. We can go with two (a 6-2 system) or go with one if she is more consistent.

“Mary Grace Weissauer is our returning libero. She was injured before practices began and we hope to have her back soon.

“In the meantime, we have a lot of players working well in the back row with Carina Massey, Kyra Johnson, Alexis Mendillo, Jess Sanders and Shayna Turner.

“Tori Lanese and Paige Carlson are two juniors that played well for us as sophomores. They will be outside hitters. That experience will help us. They worked on their skills in the summer.

“Marguerite Collette, Bridget Collins, Robin Jans and Soledad Meade give us a lot of options up front.

“We also have a good core of freshmen (21 of the 44 players that tried out. We are looking to mesh (at the JV and varsity level). If the people we think can step in for us do it, then we will be okay.”

2019 Schedule

Sept. 13 — at Stamford, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 — McMahon (at Stamford), 1 p.m.

Sept. 16 — at Lauralton Hall, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 — LYMAN HALL, 5 p.m.

Sept. 20 — CHESHIRE, 5 p.m.

Sept. 25 — Jonathan Law, 7 p.m.

Sept. 26 — WEST HAVEN, 5 p.m.

Oct. 1 — NORTH HAVEN, 5 p.m.

Oct. 2 — at Sheehan, 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Sacred Heart Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 — at Lyman Hall, 5 p.m.

Oct. 14 — LAURALTON HALL, 6 p.m.

Oct. 16 — HAMDEN, 5 p.m.

Oct. 19 — at West Haven, 12 p.m.

Oct. 23 — at Cheshire, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 — SHEEHAN, 5 p.m.

Oct. 28 — SACRED HEART ACADEMY, 5 p.m.

Oct. 29 — at Jonathan Law, 6 p.m.