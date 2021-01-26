Stars keep hot start going with 2-1 OT win over Red Wings

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Dickinson scored 1:32 into overtime and the Dallas Stars won a third straight home game to start their delayed season, beating the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Tuesday night.
The Red Wings controlled the puck for the first minute-plus of the 3-on-3 period before the Stars gained control and moved into the offensive zone. John Klingberg, who scored the other Dallas goal, passed up a couple of opportunities to shoot and sent the puck to Dickinson, who beat Thomas Greiss from the high slot.