Stars defeat Edmonton; Oilers' 1st loss after scoring first March 22, 2022 Updated: March 23, 2022 12:41 a.m.
DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Denis Gurianov scored 24 seconds apart late in the third period, and the Dallas Stars rallied to beat Edmonton 5-3 on Tuesday night, handing their Oilers their first loss this season after scoring first.
Tyler Seguin added an empty-net goal at 19:41 for his 300th career score and Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski added goals for the Stars, who won consecutive games for the first time since a four-game streak Feb. 27-March 6. Jake Oettinger made 22 saves.