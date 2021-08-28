Stanton slugs Yankees past A's 8-2, Cole wins third straight JANIE McCAULEY, AP Baseball Writer Aug. 28, 2021 Updated: Aug. 28, 2021 1:19 a.m.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton homered for a fourth straight game, Aaron Judge hit a three-run shot in front of friends and family, and the New York Yankees extended their best winning streak in nearly 60 years to 13 by slugging past the Oakland Athletics 8-2 on Friday night.
Stanton's 25th homer was crushed an estimated 472 feet above a suite level into the second deck of left-center, one of the longer drives at the Coliseum in recent memory. It gave Stanton six homers in his last nine games, and Luke Voit connected one out later in the fourth.