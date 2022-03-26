Stanford marches into Elite 8 with 72-66 victory vs Maryland TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer March 26, 2022 Updated: March 26, 2022 12:10 a.m.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Lexie Hull scored 19 points in her hometown, Haley Jones added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and top-seeded Stanford rolled into the women's NCAA Tournament regional final with a 72-66 win over No. 4 seed Maryland on Friday night.
Meeting in the NCAAs for the first time since the schools played in the same building in the 2008 Elite Eight, the defending national champion Cardinal (31-3) dominated the Terrapins for the first three quarters. Maryland trimmed the deficit to 68-59 with 1:41 left, but couldn't get much closer.