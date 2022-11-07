Stanford 88, Pacific 78

Richards 0-0 0-0 0, Avdalovic 3-8 0-0 9, Beard 0-4 3-4 3, Ivy-Curry 9-17 1-2 23, Williams 7-11 2-2 17, Blake 2-5 3-4 7, Martindale 2-7 2-2 6, Denson 1-4 0-0 2, Odum 3-5 0-0 8, Outlaw 0-5 0-0 0, Freeman 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 28-67 11-14 78.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason