Stanford 85, Green Bay 40

Cummings 1-6 2-3 4, Heffner 1-6 0-0 3, Meyer 5-7 0-2 10, Blake 2-7 0-1 5, Tucker 4-10 0-0 10, Jenkins 0-3 1-2 1, Wade 0-3 0-0 0, Rose 0-3 2-2 2, D.Short 0-2 5-6 5, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Zeigler 0-1 0-0 0, Z.Short 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-49 10-16 40.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason