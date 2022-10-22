Skip to main content
Stanford 15, Arizona State 14

Arizona St. 7 7 0 0 14
Stanford 6 0 3 6 15
First Quarter

STAN_FG Karty 44, 10:00.

ASU_Valladay 15 run (Brown kick), 6:42.

STAN_FG Karty 35, 1:55.

Second Quarter

ASU_Badger 39 pass from E.Jones (Brown kick), 14:01.

Third Quarter

STAN_FG Karty 44, 6:08.

Fourth Quarter

STAN_FG Karty 36, 14:52.

STAN_FG Karty 47, 6:28.

A_25,061.

___

ASU STAN
First downs 19 28
Total Net Yards 355 398
Rushes-yards 34-128 25-78
Passing 227 320
Punt Returns 1-2 2-11
Kickoff Returns 2-55 2-48
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 14-26-1 33-58-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-19 4-20
Punts 6-42.167 3-43.667
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 8-75 6-60
Time of Possession 34:15 31:32

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Arizona St., Valladay 18-76, Jones 9-27, Ngata 7-25. Stanford, Filkins 8-48, Robinson 5-26, Higgins 1-11, Daniels 1-1, (Team) 1-(minus 1), McKee 9-(minus 7).

PASSING_Arizona St., Jones 14-25-1-227, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Stanford, McKee 33-57-1-320, (Team) 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Arizona St., Badger 6-118, Thompson 3-55, Sanders 2-41, Ca.Johnson 1-9, Ngata 1-8, Valladay 1-(minus 4). Stanford, Yurosek 10-78, Humphreys 8-90, Higgins 6-73, Tremayne 5-60, Robinson 2-16, Filkins 1-2, S.Taylor 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Arizona St., Brown 41.

