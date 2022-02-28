Standing Rock athlete takes stage on Native Heritage Day

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Just about a half-mile from the site of the main event, on the second floor of the University of South Dakota’s Muenster University Center, about 100 students from tribal nations all over South Dakota crowded around a series of circular tables in a mix of red and white clothing — game day attire.

They were there for an admissions event, just one stop in a series of events planned for USD’s Native American Heritage Day, an alumni and prospective student event geared toward honoring the Native community on South Dakota’s campus presently as well as in the past and future.

USD’s Director of Native Recruitment and Alumni Engagement John Little and Director of Native Student Services Megan Red Shirt-Shaw, who helped organize the event, have done plenty of engagement events like this in the past. But this one was different. It was planned around a basketball game.

“I’ve had multiple people who’ve told me, ‘I want my kids, I want them to see this,‘” Little said.

Before game time, the students walked down the road toward the Sanford Coyote Sports Center, where USD guard Mason Archambault waited in the tunnel of the stadium ahead of the Coyotes’ matchup with Western Illinois, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported.

Archambault is enjoying a career year for the Coyotes, averaging 14.8 points while starting every game for a Coyotes team that head coach Todd Lee admitted to some surprise is better, statistically, on the offensive side than it was a season ago, when scoring was much more defined with guards A.J. Plitzuweit and Stanley Umude to run the show.

Archambault is a big part of that, stepping into the role of South Dakota’s second-leading scorer after a limited role last year following his transfer from Gillette College. A member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, Archambault’s rise to stardom has elevated one of USD’s 11 Native athletes onto one of the most prominent stages the Coyotes could offer. And for this game, that led to almost double the ticket requests that Little and Red Shirt-Shaw were expecting.

Archambault is increasingly aware of this position, and even it was a strange feeling at first, he’s prideful of it. The notoriety is a result of the success he’s had this year. It’s not often at South Dakota that a Native athlete has played such a prominent role in a team’s success, Little said. Archambault thinks the number of Native athletes at USD could be higher, and he wants to be an advocate for those chasing their dreams in athletics and education.

“They just got to keep following their dreams and just never give up,” Archambault said. “It may not be easy, but just keep fighting for your dream and you’ll eventually get there one day.”

Archambault’s path to stardom wasn’t a linear one. He was one of South Dakota’s best high school players as a member of Rapid City Stevens on a path to follow the footsteps of his father, Russell Archambault, who played two years of Big Ten basketball at the University of Minnesota.

But Division-I opportunities weren’t presented to Archambault immediately, and he enrolled at Gillette, a junior college. Though not there yet, Archambault was surrounded by soon-to-be Division-I players and, though they were older than he was, he was pleasantly surprised with his ability to match up with them in practices.

It all crystallized for him that Division-I, his main goal, was within the realm of possibility. When the Coyotes offered him an opportunity to represent his home state last year, he jumped on the opportunity.

“I had my eyes on this place since high school,” Archambault said. “I decided to take (the offer) right away.”

Archambault said being Native as well as South Dakota-born, the state’s fans have embraced him from the start. But nothing could have prepared him for this season. Always a strong shooter, the game slowed for him this season, and he said he’s felt comfortable attempting moves he hasn’t tried since his junior college days.

It earned him a spot in the starting lineup on opening night and after a string of 20-point games midway through the season, his Mom posted a photo of him to Facebook. He scrolled through the comments: all well-wishes and congratulations. He hardly recognized anyone.

Every game brought a new string of notifications, he said. Kids direct messaged him, calling Archambault their favorite player. He posed for picture-after-picture (“I took a lot of pictures this year,” he said) and someone even asked for his shoes (though hasn’t yet followed through).

Archambault knew it would all hit him during the game and from the moment he heard his name called out repeatedly as he poured a cup of water from the Gatorade cooler behind the bench, he was pulled into the moment.

He bowed his head for the Lakota Honoring Song and the National Anthem draped in a Standing Rock Sioux tribal flag. His name was switched to the end of the starting lineup announcement, a fact that wasn’t relayed to Archambault who ran out third as usual before being ushered back to the bench. When his first shot fell, a 3-pointer, the stadium erupted.

“He’s such a special kid,” Lee said. “You can see how proud he is from where he comes from... it’s tremendous.”

He scored 12 points in USD’s 78-65 win. After the game, Archambault stuck around for a while. He knew this was coming — and he was excited for it. He was swarmed for people asking for photos, autographs. The whole time, Archambault grinned ear to ear.

“It just hits me sometimes,” Archambault said. “Like, I got here.”