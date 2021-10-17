Stafford throws 4 TDs, D forces 4 TOs, Rams rout Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw three of his four touchdown passes in a 28-point second quarter, and the Los Angeles Rams rolled to a 38-11 victory over the injury-plagued and error-prone New York Giants on Sunday.

Stafford connected with prime target Cooper Kupp on scoring passes of 3 and 13 yards. He also found Robert Woods for a 15-yard score and running back Darrell Henderson on a 25-yarder.

Stafford, who has 16 TD passes in six games, finished 22 of 28 for 251 yards in three-plus quarters. The Rams (5-1) took advantage of two short fields provided by their defense for easy TDs in breaking the game open early against New York (1-5).

Kupp, who was tied for second in the league with 37 catches entering the game, added nine more receptions for 130 yards. Safety Taylor Rapp had two interceptions to account for half of Los Angeles' four takeaways.

Henderson also scored on a 2-yard TD run in the big second quarter and Matt Gay kicked a 32-yard field goal as the Rams beat the Giants for the third time in five seasons.

A week after sustaining a concussion in a loss to Dallas, Daniel Jones started at quarterback for the Giants. He led the offense to a 27-yard field goal by Graham Gano on the opening series, but the Rams picked him off three times and recovered a fumble on a strip-sack by Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

Jones finished 29 of 51 for 242 yards playing without running back Saquon Barkley and receiver Kenny Golladay. Playmaking rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle) was lost on the first series, contributing to New York totaling 261 yards of offense, most of it late.

Eli Penny scored on a 4-yard run and Jones threw a 2-point conversion to Kyle Rudolph after the Rams built a 38-3 lead.

After being stopped on their first two series, the Rams broke the game open in the second quarter. Stafford capped a quick 66-yard drive with his TD pass to Woods. The strip-sack of Jones led to Kupp's short, fourth-down TD catch on a 12-yard possession. Henderson's touchdown run came after Rapp's interception return to the Giants 14. His scoring catch came in the final minute of the half.

HONORED

The Giants celebrated the 10th anniversary of their win over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 46 with a weekend of activities, including a halftime ceremony. Former coach Tom Coughlin spoke to the Giants' fans, many of whom were long gone when the game ended.

INJURIES

Rams: RB Jake Allen (hamstring) and TE Johnny Mundt (knee) left the game in the first half.

Giants: Toney aggravated an ankle injury after making three catches for 36 yards early. LT Andrew Thomas, who did not play last week because of a foot injury, hurt an ankle in the second quarter and did not return. WR C.J. Board was carted off the field late in the half with a forearm injury. It further reduced the Giants' receiving corps, which was without Golladay (knee) and Darius Slayton (hamstring). Defensive tackle Danny Shelton was knocked out of the game late with a pectoral injury.

UP NEXT

Rams: At home against Stafford's old team, Detroit, next Sunday.

Giants: Remain home and face Carolina next Sunday.

