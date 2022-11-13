Skip to main content
St. Thomas (MN) 84, St. Francis (NY) 48

Grisby 1-3 0-0 2, Harris 6-10 0-0 12, Higgins 2-11 2-2 6, Moreno 0-5 2-2 2, Wilcox 4-9 0-0 10, Bethea 2-6 2-4 6, Howell-South 3-7 2-2 8, Clarke 0-2 1-2 1, Quartlebaum 0-2 0-0 0, Sagnia 0-1 1-2 1, Myrie 0-2 0-0 0, Parrotta 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-59 10-14 48.

ST. THOMAS (MN) (2-1)

Allen 4-8 2-2 11, Engels 3-5 2-4 9, Lee 0-3 1-2 1, Miller 4-8 2-4 13, Rohde 9-15 2-3 20, Blue 7-9 0-0 15, Nau 3-5 0-0 8, Martinelli 2-5 0-0 5, Dufault 1-1 0-0 2, Kwiecinski 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-59 9-15 84.

Halftime_St. Thomas (MN) 46-23. 3-Point Goals_St. Francis (NY) 2-15 (Wilcox 2-3, Bethea 0-1, Clarke 0-1, Myrie 0-1, Quartlebaum 0-2, Moreno 0-3, Higgins 0-4), St. Thomas (MN) 9-21 (Miller 3-6, Nau 2-4, Engels 1-1, Martinelli 1-1, Allen 1-2, Blue 1-2, Rohde 0-5). Rebounds_St. Francis (NY) 34 (Harris 16), St. Thomas (MN) 31 (Engels 7). Assists_St. Francis (NY) 5 (Moreno 2), St. Thomas (MN) 18 (Rohde 6). Total Fouls_St. Francis (NY) 12, St. Thomas (MN) 14. A_1,378 (1,800).

