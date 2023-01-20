St. Peter's 61, Marist 57

Sow 5-8 4-5 16, Washington 1-2 2-5 4, Dasher 4-12 8-10 16, Reid 2-6 1-1 5, Saddler 2-9 0-0 4, Murray 5-16 0-0 11, Young 2-4 1-2 5, Rivera 0-2 0-0 0, Bland 0-2 0-0 0, Ngopot 0-0 0-0 0, Tut 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 16-23 61.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason