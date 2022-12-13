Skip to main content
St. Peter's 58, Hartford 57

M.Sow 1-4 0-1 2, Cardaci 3-9 0-0 8, Dasher 7-20 8-14 23, Reid 2-9 1-4 5, Young 1-5 0-0 2, Rivera 3-5 0-0 9, C.Washington 2-4 2-3 6, Tut 0-2 0-0 0, Bland 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 20-60 11-22 58.

HARTFORD (4-9)

Kimbrough 2-4 5-10 9, Dunne 1-10 3-3 6, Henderson 4-12 5-6 13, Hobbs 1-1 1-3 3, McClain 6-14 3-4 16, Pavlidis 3-5 0-0 8, Webley 0-0 0-0 0, L.Washington 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-48 17-26 57.

Halftime_St. Peter's 36-32. 3-Point Goals_St. Peter's 7-22 (Rivera 3-4, Cardaci 2-6, Bland 1-2, Dasher 1-7, Young 0-3), Hartford 4-23 (Pavlidis 2-3, McClain 1-4, Dunne 1-10, Henderson 0-6). Fouled Out_Pavlidis. Rebounds_St. Peter's 38 (Dasher 9), Hartford 29 (Henderson 7). Assists_St. Peter's 10 (Reid 9), Hartford 6 (Kimbrough 3). Total Fouls_St. Peter's 22, Hartford 18. A_200 (4,017).

