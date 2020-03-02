St. Mary School’s Father Seggel Free Throw Contest

St. Mary School's students in grades 3-8 took part last week in the time-honored tradition of the Father Seggel Free Throw Contest.

St. Mary School is a PreK-grade 8 parochial school located in Milford.

Third grade girls: 1st Jaydn Forget, 2nd Dylan Gaglione

Third grade boys: 1st Anthony Vogt, 2nd Luca Rullo

Fourth grade girls: 1st Stella Savoia, 2nd Elly Rini

Fourth grade boys: 1st Justin Semrau, 2nd Robert Edgerton

Fifth grade girls: 1st Tessa Santos, 2nd Mary Ganim

Fifth grade boys: 1st Deegan Bartolotta, 2nd Dalton Valiquette

Sixth grade girls: 1st Molly Gunning, 2nd Kaitlyn Dzialo

Sixth grade boys: 1st Josh Tandon, 2nd George Ganim

Seventh grade girls: 1st Faith Doyle, 2nd Bella Eyler

Seventh grade boys: 1st Jackson Doyle, 2nd Jack McInnis

Top finishers come together after St. Mary School's Father Seggel Free Throw Contest.

Eighth grade girls: 1st Maggie Wetmore, 2nd Taylor LaFountain

Eighth grade boys: 1st Derek Rainey, 2nd Dylan Gregory