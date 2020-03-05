St. Mary School boys’ varsity eighth-grade basketball team won the Greater New Haven Vicariate Athletic League Championship with a 49-37 win against St. Rita School of Hamden 49-37.
They next will compete in the state tournament.
St. Mary team members are Josh Aspden, Chase Bryant, Christopher Deprofio, Gauge Forget, John Gerrity, Dylan Gregory, Chris Harry, Marko Joksovic, Daniel Kron, Max Lula, Derek Rainey, Michael Roney, Matt Savo, Jake Stash, Peter Swanon, Tim Swanson, Will Swanson and A.J. Tkacs. The GNHVAL title winners are coached by Carl DeProfio and Eric Swanson.
St. Mary team members are Josh Aspden, Chase Bryant, Christopher Deprofio, Gauge Forget, John Gerrity, Dylan Gregory, Chris Harry, Marko Joksovic, Daniel Kron, Max Lula, Derek Rainey, Michael Roney, Matt Savo,
St. Mary team members are Josh Aspden, Chase Bryant, Christopher Deprofio, Gauge Forget, John Gerrity, Dylan Gregory, Chris Harry, Marko Joksovic, Daniel Kron, Max Lula, Derek Rainey, Michael Roney, Matt Savo, Jake Stash, Peter Swanon, Tim Swanson, Will Swanson and A.J. Tkacs. The GNHVAL title winners are coached by Carl DeProfio and Eric Swanson.
St. Mary team members are Josh Aspden, Chase Bryant, Christopher Deprofio, Gauge Forget, John Gerrity, Dylan Gregory, Chris Harry, Marko Joksovic, Daniel Kron, Max Lula, Derek Rainey, Michael Roney, Matt Savo,