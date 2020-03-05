St. Mary School’s girls’ junior varsity grade six team took home the Greater New Haven Vicariate Athletic League championship with a 17-15 win against Our Lady of Mount Carmel (Meriden).
They next will compete in the state tournament.
St. Mary’s team members are Layal Alogna, Reese Caterbone, Katelyn Coleman, Kaitlyn Dzialo, Molly Gunning, Claire Hayes, Bianca Maciel, Avery Moulton, Hannah Newman and Grace Tonelli. The grade six jayvee GNHVAL champs are coached by Mike and Stacie Caterbone and Meg Hayes.
St. Mary’s team members are Layal Alogna, Reese Caterbone, Katelyn Coleman, Kaitlyn Dzialo, Molly Gunning, Claire Hayes, Bianca Maciel, Avery Moulton, Hannah Newman and Grace Tonelli. The grade six jayvee
St. Mary’s team members are Layal Alogna, Reese Caterbone, Katelyn Coleman, Kaitlyn Dzialo, Molly Gunning, Claire Hayes, Bianca Maciel, Avery Moulton, Hannah Newman and Grace Tonelli. The grade six jayvee GNHVAL champs are coached by Mike and Stacie Caterbone and Meg Hayes.
St. Mary’s team members are Layal Alogna, Reese Caterbone, Katelyn Coleman, Kaitlyn Dzialo, Molly Gunning, Claire Hayes, Bianca Maciel, Avery Moulton, Hannah Newman and Grace Tonelli. The grade six jayvee