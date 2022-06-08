St. Louis-Tampa Bay Runs

Rays first. Manuel Margot singles to shallow infield. Harold Ramirez grounds out to shallow infield, Brendan Donovan to Paul Goldschmidt. Manuel Margot to second. Ji-Man Choi doubles to deep left center field. Manuel Margot scores. Yandy Diaz grounds out to third base, Brendan Donovan to Paul Goldschmidt. Randy Arozarena doubles to deep left field. Ji-Man Choi scores. Vidal Brujan doubles. Randy Arozarena scores. Francisco Mejia grounds out to shortstop, Tommy Edman to Paul Goldschmidt.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 3, Cardinals 0.