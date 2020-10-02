https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/St-Louis-NL-Wildcard-Team-Stax-15614789.php
St. Louis NL Wildcard Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.307
|.389
|75
|16
|23
|7
|0
|3
|16
|9
|19
|1
|0
|1
|Molina
|.500
|.500
|10
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fowler
|.400
|.400
|10
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Carlson
|.400
|.700
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|DeJong
|.333
|.600
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Carpenter
|.333
|.500
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt
|.300
|.300
|10
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wong
|.200
|.182
|10
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Edman
|.200
|.200
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bader
|.125
|.111
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|O'Neill
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|1
|7.94
|2
|2
|1
|17.0
|23
|15
|15
|5
|10
|15
|Gomber
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|A.Miller
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Helsley
|0
|0
|5.40
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Wainwright
|0
|0
|5.40
|1
|1
|0
|3.1
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Kim
|0
|0
|7.36
|1
|1
|0
|3.2
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Gallegos
|1
|0
|9.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Webb
|0
|0
|13.50
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera
|0
|0
|18.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|1
|Ponce de Leon
|0
|1
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Whitley
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
