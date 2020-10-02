Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .307 .389 75 16 23 7 0 3 16 9 19 1 0 1
Molina .500 .500 10 2 5 1 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 0
Fowler .400 .400 10 1 4 1 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 0
Carlson .400 .700 5 2 2 1 0 0 0 4 2 1 0 0
DeJong .333 .600 6 2 2 1 0 0 1 3 2 0 0 1
Carpenter .333 .500 6 3 2 1 0 0 2 2 3 0 0 0
Goldschmidt .300 .300 10 2 3 1 0 2 3 0 1 0 0 0
Wong .200 .182 10 1 2 1 0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
Edman .200 .200 10 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0
Bader .125 .111 8 1 1 0 0 0 2 0 6 0 0 0
O'Neill .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 1 1 7.94 2 2 1 17.0 23 15 15 5 10 15
Gomber 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.1 2 0 0 0 1 2
A.Miller 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Reyes 0 0 0.00 1 0 1 1.1 0 0 0 0 0 0
Helsley 0 0 5.40 2 0 0 1.2 1 1 1 0 0 2
Wainwright 0 0 5.40 1 1 0 3.1 6 2 2 0 2 3
Kim 0 0 7.36 1 1 0 3.2 5 3 3 0 2 2
Gallegos 1 0 9.00 2 0 0 2.0 3 2 2 2 1 3
Webb 0 0 13.50 1 0 0 0.2 1 1 1 0 0 0
Cabrera 0 0 18.00 2 0 0 1.0 1 2 2 0 3 1
Ponce de Leon 0 1 27.00 1 0 0 1.0 2 3 3 2 1 2
Whitley 0 0 27.00 1 0 0 0.1 1 1 1 1 0 0