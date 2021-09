Brewers first. Luis Urias homers to center field. Willy Adames singles to left center field. Christian Yelich singles to right field. Willy Adames to second. Eduardo Escobar grounds out to second base. Christian Yelich out at second. Willy Adames to third. Jace Peterson strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 1, Cardinals 0.