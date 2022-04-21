St. Louis-Miami Runs

Marlins second. Jesus Sanchez walks. Jesus Aguilar singles to right field. Jesus Sanchez to second. Avisail Garcia strikes out swinging. Joey Wendle singles to shallow infield. Jesus Aguilar to second. Jesus Sanchez to third. Brian Anderson reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Joey Wendle to second. Jesus Aguilar to third. Jesus Sanchez scores. Fielding error by Paul DeJong. Jacob Stallings grounds out to second base. Brian Anderson out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Marlins 1, Cardinals 0.