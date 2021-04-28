St. Louis 4, Minnesota 3

St. Louis 0 1 3 — 4 Minnesota 1 2 0 — 3 First Period_1, Minnesota, Brodin 7 (Foligno, Greenway), 17:47. Second Period_2, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 16 (Greenway), 0:32. 3, St. Louis, Hoffman 15 (Tarasenko, Perron), 10:27 (pp). 4, Minnesota, Foligno 10 (Dumba), 11:29. Third Period_5, St. Louis, Hoffman 16 (Perron, Krug), 3:49 (pp). 6, St. Louis, Kyrou 11 (Thomas), 7:41. 7, St. Louis, Thomas 3 (Hoffman, Kyrou), 19:37. Shots on Goal_St. Louis 13-7-12_32. Minnesota 10-16-3_29. Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 2 of 2; Minnesota 0 of 1. Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 15-14-5 (29 shots-26 saves). Minnesota, Talbot 17-7-3 (32-28). A_3,000 (18,064). T_2:25. Referees_Wes McCauley, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Bevan Mills. More for youSportsUConn women's rowers file Title IX lawsuit in attempt to...By Maggie VanoniSportsConnecticut's top boys lacrosse performances for Week 2By Michael Fornabaio