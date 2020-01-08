https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/St-Louis-3-San-Jose-2-14957840.php
St. Louis 3, San Jose 2
|San Jose
|0
|0
|2
|—
|2
|St. Louis
|0
|2
|1
|—
|3
First Period_None. Penalties_Vlasic, San (Holding), 12:21.
Second Period_1, St. Louis, Bozak 9 (Schenn, Steen), 5:39. 2, St. Louis, Barbashev 6 (Sundqvist), 6:59. Penalties_Labanc, San (Slashing), 14:34.
Third Period_3, San Jose, Meier 15 (E.Karlsson, Goodrow), 2:14 (pp). 4, St. Louis, Perron 18 (O'Reilly), 4:07. 5, San Jose, E.Karlsson 5, 16:50 (sh). Penalties_Schenn, St. (Hooking), 1:39; Goodrow, San (Cross Checking), 15:41.
Shots on Goal_San Jose 5-11-14_30. St. Louis 10-9-8_27.
Power-play opportunities_San Jose 1 of 1; St. Louis 0 of 3.
Goalies_San Jose, Dell 6-7-2 (27 shots-24 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 20-7-4 (29-27).
A_18,096 (19,150). T_2:26.
Referees_David Brisebois, Libor Suchanek. Linesmen_Chris Schlenker, Kelly Sutherland.
