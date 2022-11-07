St. John's 97, Merrimack 72

Minor 7-10 5-7 19, Bennett 1-5 0-1 2, Savage 2-9 3-4 8, Stinson 4-9 0-0 9, Reid 1-6 3-3 6, Derkack 5-9 5-7 15, McKoy 3-8 0-0 8, Filchner 1-3 0-0 2, Emery 1-4 0-0 3, Isaacson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 16-22 72.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason