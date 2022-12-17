St. John's 93, Florida St. 79

Jones 6-11 2-2 16, Soriano 6-11 11-14 23, Alexander 4-10 0-1 9, Curbelo 6-11 2-2 14, Mathis 1-3 2-2 4, Addae-Wusu 7-11 2-2 20, Storr 1-3 0-0 3, Stanley 2-2 0-0 4, Pinzon 0-1 0-0 0, King 0-0 0-0 0, Keita 0-0 0-0 0, Traore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-63 19-23 93.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason