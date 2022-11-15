St. John's 91, CCSU 74

Momoh 3-4 3-4 9, Amos 5-11 1-2 14, Rodgers 3-6 0-0 8, Scantlebury 7-13 0-0 16, Snoddy 3-6 0-0 8, Ostrowsky 1-5 0-0 3, Brown 2-5 0-0 4, Sweatman 4-6 1-1 9, Holloway 0-0 1-2 1, Breland 1-1 0-0 2, Limric 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 6-9 74.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason