St. John's 76, Syracuse 69, OT

Bell 5-12 0-0 12, B.Williams 5-10 0-0 11, Edwards 6-8 6-6 18, Girard 1-10 2-3 4, Mintz 7-17 6-9 20, Hima 2-6 0-0 4, Torrence 0-3 0-0 0, Copeland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 14-18 69.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason