St. John's 70, Nebraska 50

Gary 4-14 0-0 8, B.Keita 0-3 0-3 0, Bandoumel 2-10 1-2 5, Griesel 2-4 2-2 6, Wilcher 2-8 1-1 6, Tominaga 5-8 2-2 15, Breidenbach 1-8 0-0 2, Dawson 2-3 1-4 5, Lawrence 1-4 0-0 3, Hoiberg 0-1 0-0 0, Kojenets 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-64 7-14 50.

ST. JOHN'S (4-0)

Jones 6-15 0-1 15, Soriano 7-13 3-6 17, Alexander 5-11 3-5 13, Curbelo 3-10 0-0 7, Mathis 4-8 0-0 8, Addae-Wusu 1-6 0-0 2, Stanley 1-3 1-2 3, Storr 2-5 0-0 5, M.Keita 0-0 0-0 0, King 0-2 0-0 0, Pinzon 0-1 0-0 0, Traore 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-74 7-14 70.

Halftime_Nebraska 27-20. 3-Point Goals_Nebraska 5-27 (Tominaga 3-6, Lawrence 1-3, Wilcher 1-6, Hoiberg 0-1, Bandoumel 0-3, Breidenbach 0-3, Gary 0-5), St. John's 5-21 (Jones 3-8, Curbelo 1-1, Storr 1-4, King 0-1, Mathis 0-1, Pinzon 0-1, Alexander 0-2, Addae-Wusu 0-3). Rebounds_Nebraska 39 (Gary 11), St. John's 47 (Soriano 18). Assists_Nebraska 9 (Griesel 4), St. John's 14 (Curbelo 7). Total Fouls_Nebraska 13, St. John's 17. A_3,933 (5,602).

