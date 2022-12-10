St. John's 64, New Hampshire 51

Daniels 5-17 0-0 11, Tutic 4-6 2-2 10, Woodyard 2-3 0-0 5, Herasme 6-11 0-0 14, Johnson 2-11 0-0 5, Baker 3-13 0-0 6, Moore 0-4 0-0 0, Derry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-66 2-2 51.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason