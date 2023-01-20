St. Francis (Pa.) 87, St. Francis (NY) 61

Grisby 2-6 2-4 7, Harris 0-6 0-0 0, Howell-South 2-6 0-0 4, Moreno 1-5 0-0 3, Wilcox 2-5 0-0 5, Bethea 4-9 6-6 15, Sagnia 0-2 3-6 3, Clarke 6-8 1-2 13, Quartlebaum 1-2 2-2 5, Myrie 2-3 2-4 6, Gonzalez 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-54 16-24 61.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason