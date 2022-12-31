St. Bonaventure 83, UMass 64

Cross 1-7 2-3 4, Kante 3-5 6-8 12, Martin 4-10 2-2 12, Fernandes 5-9 2-7 13, Weeks 0-3 2-2 2, Luis 4-6 2-2 11, K.Thompson 0-4 3-4 3, Gapare 1-2 2-3 4, Dominguez 0-2 0-0 0, G.Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Kelly 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 19-49 21-31 64.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason