Spurs outlast Wizards in OT, end Washington's streak at 8
BOBBY BANCROFT, Associated Press
April 26, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 37 points and 10 assists, and the San Antonio Spurs outlasted the Wizards 146-143 in overtime on Monday night, ending Washington's season-best eight-game winning streak.
DeRozan scored nine of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Neither team led by more than three points after DeRozan's jumper pulled the Spurs within 118-115 with 5:13 left in the fourth.