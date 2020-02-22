Spurgeon's hat trick leads Wild past Oilers 5-3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored three goals as the Minnesota Wild continued their attempt to get back into a playoff position with a 5-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night.

Kevin Fiala and Carson Soucy also scored for the Wild, who have won two straight.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a pair of goals and an assist and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers, who have lost two in a row.

Spurgeon gave Minnesota its first lead at 4-3 midway through the third period when his backhand tipped in off defender Adam Larsson's stick. Spurgeon earned the natural hat trick late in the game, scoring his 10th goal into an empty net.

His first goal came with 9:05 remaining in the second period and made it 3-3. Spurgeon wired a slap shot off the post and in.

It took 50 seconds for the Oilers to strike first. Kailer Yamamoto dug the puck off the sideboards and found Nugent-Hopkins, who sent a low wrist shot past Wild goalie Alex Stalock.

The Wild responded 8 1/2 minutes into the opening period as Fiala picked up a rebound off a face-off and made a nice move to power a backhand shot past Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen for his seventh goal in his last nine games.

Minnesota Wild's Eric Staal (12) and Jared Spurgeon (46) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta.

Edmonton regained the lead with just under seven minutes left in the first on a 3-on-2. Yamamoto dropped the puck back to a trailing Nugent-Hopkins, and he picked the top corner for his second of the game and 17th of the season.

Minnesota tied it back up 5:48 into the second period as Soucy buried a high shot through traffic for his seventh.

The Oilers got a gift goal a couple minutes later as a blind backhand centering attempt by Draisaitl hit the back of the skate of defender Jordan Greenway and caromed into the Wild net.

NOTES: Oilers captain Connor McDavid practiced on Friday and looks like he will return from a quad injury Sunday after missing the last six games. Edmonton was also without Joakim Nygard (hand), Kris Russell (concussion), James Neal (foot) and Oscar Klefbom (shoulder). Zack Kassian missed the game due to a suspension.

UP NEXT

Wild: Home against St. Louis on Sunday night.

Oilers: At Los Angeles on Sunday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports