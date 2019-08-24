Sprinter Coleman faces Sept. 4 anti-doping hearing

FILE - In this June 30, 2019, file photo, United States' Christian Coleman wins the men's 100-meter race at the Prefontaine Classic IAAF Diamond League athletics meet in Stanford, Calif.

Sprinter Christian Coleman faces a Sept. 4 hearing at which he'll try to avoid a doping suspension after allegations he failed to provide authorities with his whereabouts so he can be tested for performance enhancers.

Both Coleman and the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency released statements Saturday regarding the case.

USADA said Coleman could be subject to a violation for three failures to provide his whereabouts over a 12-month period. Coleman, the U.S. national champion at 100 meters, said "what has been widely reported concerning filing violations is simply not true," and he expects to be cleared.

World championships start Sept. 28 in Qatar, and Coleman would bring the year's fastest time (9.81 seconds) into the meet.

Athletes are required to give authorities their whereabouts information so they can be tested without notice outside of competition.