Law home, Foran on road in SCC boys basketball
Southern Connecticut Conference boys basketball pairings are as follows:
Notre Dame (#1) and Hillhouse (#2) each receive a first-round bye.
#14 Guilford at #3 Shelton - 7 p.m.
#13 North Haven at #4 West Haven
#12 Foran #5 Hamden
#11 Amity Regional #6 Wilbur Cross
#10 Sheehan at #7 Xavier
#9 Jonathan Law at #8 Fairfield Prep - 6 p.m. (Wednesday, Feb. 26)
Quarterfinals - Saturday, Feb. 29 @Branford HS
#1 Notre Dame vs. Jonathan Law/Fairfield Prep winner - 11 a.m.
West Haven/North Haven winner vs. Hamden/Foran winner - 12:45 p.m.
#2 Hillhouse vs. Xavier/Sheehan winner - 2:30 p.m.
Shelton/Guilford winner vs. Wilbur Cross/Amity Regional winner - 4:15 p.m.
Semifinals - Monday, March 2 @Floyd Little Athletic Center - 6 and 7:45 p.m.
Championship Game - Wednesday, March 4 @Floyd Little Athletic Center - 7 p.m.