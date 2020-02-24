Law home, Foran on road in SCC boys basketball

Southern Connecticut Conference boys basketball pairings are as follows:

Notre Dame (#1) and Hillhouse (#2) each receive a first-round bye.

First Round - Thursday, Feb. 27 @Higher Seeds - 6:30 p.m. unless noted

#14 Guilford at #3 Shelton - 7 p.m.

#13 North Haven at #4 West Haven

#12 Foran #5 Hamden

#11 Amity Regional #6 Wilbur Cross

#10 Sheehan at #7 Xavier

#9 Jonathan Law at #8 Fairfield Prep - 6 p.m. (Wednesday, Feb. 26)

Quarterfinals - Saturday, Feb. 29 @Branford HS

#1 Notre Dame vs. Jonathan Law/Fairfield Prep winner - 11 a.m.

West Haven/North Haven winner vs. Hamden/Foran winner - 12:45 p.m.

#2 Hillhouse vs. Xavier/Sheehan winner - 2:30 p.m.

Shelton/Guilford winner vs. Wilbur Cross/Amity Regional winner - 4:15 p.m.

Semifinals - Monday, March 2 @Floyd Little Athletic Center - 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Championship Game - Wednesday, March 4 @Floyd Little Athletic Center - 7 p.m.