Southern Cal 88, Long Beach St. 78

George 4-6 2-2 10, L.Traore 1-4 0-0 2, Murray 6-18 2-2 14, A.Traore 5-12 6-8 16, Tsohonis 6-17 2-4 17, Hunter 2-5 2-4 6, Stroud 4-6 0-0 8, Polynice 1-4 0-0 2, Rotegaard 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 30-73 14-20 78.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason