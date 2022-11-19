Southern Cal 83, Mount St. Mary's 74

Jefferson 8-9 0-2 16, Tinsley 0-5 0-0 0, Benjamin 3-20 9-10 17, Leffew 7-13 3-4 21, D.Thomas 2-5 0-0 5, Barton 1-4 0-2 2, Gibson 2-7 1-1 6, Reaves 1-2 0-0 3, Lipscomb 0-2 0-0 0, Cordilia 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 25-68 15-21 74.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason