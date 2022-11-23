Southern Cal 82, BYU 76

Morgan 5-12 1-3 11, Dixon-Waters 6-11 0-0 13, Ellis 7-9 13-17 27, Peterson 6-12 3-8 16, White 4-7 1-2 9, K.Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Wright 2-3 0-0 4, Sellers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-58 18-30 82.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason