Southern Cal 77, Arizona St. 69

Morgan 1-2 2-2 4, Ellis 7-16 0-0 18, Johnson 2-5 4-4 8, Peterson 7-11 2-2 19, White 5-10 2-2 12, Dixon-Waters 0-2 2-2 2, Iwuchukwu 5-8 2-2 12, Sellers 1-3 0-0 2, Hornery 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 14-14 77.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason