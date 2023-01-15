Southern Cal 71, Utah 56

Be.Carlson 1-2 0-0 2, Br.Carlson 8-12 2-2 21, Anthony 0-6 2-2 2, Madsen 2-14 0-0 6, Worster 4-7 2-2 12, Stefanovic 2-9 0-0 4, Exacte 3-6 0-0 7, Keita 1-4 0-0 2, Holt 0-1 0-0 0, Brenchley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 6-6 56.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason