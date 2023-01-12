Southern Cal 68, Colorado 61

da Silva 5-12 2-2 13, Lovering 6-10 1-4 13, Clifford 0-4 0-0 0, Hadley 2-3 0-0 4, Simpson 7-14 2-2 17, O'Brien 1-4 0-0 2, Ruffin 3-8 3-3 12, Hammond 0-3 0-0 0, E.Wright 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 8-11 61.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason