Southern Cal 66, California 51

Morgan 4-6 6-6 14, Ellis 2-8 1-1 6, Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Peterson 5-8 2-2 14, White 4-8 0-0 8, Dixon-Waters 6-10 3-3 17, Thomas 0-3 3-4 3, Hornery 0-1 0-0 0, Niagu 0-0 0-0 0, Sellers 0-3 0-0 0, Wright 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 15-16 66.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason