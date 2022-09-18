Soto, Machado homer as Padres beat Diamondbacks 6-1

PHOENIX (AP) — Juan Soto homered for the first time in three weeks and Yu Darvish pitched six scoreless innings, helping the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 on Sunday.

Soto finished with three hits and two RBIs. He walked and scored on Manny Machado's 29th homer in the first. He connected for a solo drive in the fifth, singled in the eighth and doubled in the ninth.