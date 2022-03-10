Sooners take down No. 3 Baylor 72-67 in Big 12 quarterfinals DAVE SKRETTA, AP Basketball Writer March 10, 2022 Updated: March 10, 2022 9:41 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Oklahoma coach Porter Moser remembers the feeling a couple weeks ago when the Sooners learned that Elijah Harkless, their heartbeat on the floor and one of their best all-around players, was done for the season with an injury.
They were stunned, Moser said, and it took a couple games to get back on track.