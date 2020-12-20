Snubbed by committee, Texas A&M will face UNC in Orange Bowl TIM REYNOLDS, AP Sports Writer Dec. 20, 2020 Updated: Dec. 20, 2020 7:32 p.m.
1 of2 Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) speaks to head coach Jimbo Fisher during an NCAA college football game against Tennessee in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (Brianna Paciorka/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool) Brianna Paciorka/AP Show More Show Less
2 of2 North Carolina linebackers Tomon Fox (12) and Jeremiah Gemmel (44) celebrate a stop against Miami during the first half of an during an NCAA college football game at Hard Rock Stadium In Miami Gardens, Fla, Saturday, Dec, 12, 2020. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP) AL DIAZ/AP Show More Show Less
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jimbo Fisher's fondness of the Orange Bowl goes back to his youth, and he can still remember what a big deal it was to get in front of the television and wrap up every New Year's Day by watching the matchup.
The game means plenty to him.